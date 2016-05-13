IK Multimedia's VocaLive 3 app is both an effects processor and a recording tool

VocaLive, IK Multimedia's real time vocal effects processor for iOS, now comes with a raft of new features as it lands at version 3.

The headlining addition is Mic Room, which enables you to choose from a selection of 20 different modelled microphones for your recordings, based on models from manufacturers including Sennheiser, Shure, Neumann and AKG.

VocaLive version 2 saw new DAW-like features included by way of the Studio section. The latest version builds on this functionality, with the option to record up to eight tracks simultaneously.

A new looper function is also included, which enables you to record up to four synced loops, and you're now able to chain up to four effects in both the iPhone and iPad versions.

VocaLive 3 is available on the App store now for £14.99/$19.99 or as a free update for previous VocaLive users. The Mic Pack (£7.99/$9.99), Looper (£7.99/$9.99), All FX pack (£14.99/$19.99) and Recorder/Studio (£14.99/$19.99) are available as in-app purchases.

VocaLive 3 new features at a glance