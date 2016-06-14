IK Multimedia's Lurssen Mastering Console comes to iPhone

IK Multimedia has launched its Lurssen Mastering Console for iPhone. It's available from the App Store now.

The app comes in two versions. Firstly, there's Play/Process, which enables unrestricted playback, monitoring and processing, with a 48kHz maximum sample rate. However, you can only export to compressed formats such as AAC & OGG.

The fully-featured HD Engine, meanwhile, also allows unrestricted playback, but with processing and monitoring up to 88.2/96kHz. Selectable dithering and export of uncompressed formats such as WAV & FLAC (requires Play/Process mode to be purchased separately and enabled) are also available.

The Italian firm believes you will "Get the full mastering experience" when you use the PC/Mac version in conjunction with the iPad/iPhone edition. Projects can be transferred to the iOS version, so that your tracks can be mastered on the move and heard in as many different situations as possible.

Lurssen Mastering Console is available, initially, as a free app on the App Store that operates in demo mode. You can unlock full functionality via in-app purchasing, with the Play/Process version costing €49.99/$49.99 and HD Engine going for €99.99/$99.99.

More information on the Lurssen Mastering Console can be found on the IK Multimedia website.