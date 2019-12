iRig Pads: not here yet, but on the way.

Although it hasn't officially been announced yet, we can confirm that IK Multimedia is working on an iOS pad controller known as iRig Pads.

Set to be released at some point in 2014, this features 16 backlit pads, programmable switches, knobs and a rotary encoder. It will ship with Lightning, 30-pin and USB cables, ensuring out-of-the- box compatibility with all iOS devices and PC/Mac. It's said to be Android-compatible, too

No news yet on a price, but we'll keep you posted.