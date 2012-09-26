IK Multimedia iRig audio accessories work with iPhone 5

IK Multimedia has confirmed that its six iRig audio accessories are compatible with the recently-released iPhone 5.

iRig, iRig Mic, iRig Mic Cast, iRig Mix, iRig Stomp and iRig Pre will all work happily with the new iPhone, as will all 28 if IK's companion apps. These will soon be updated to take advantage of the latest-generation model's larger screen.

What's interesting, though, is that there's no word yet on the compatibility status of iRig MIDI, which hooks up to your iDevice via its 30-pin dock connector. Apple, of course, has replaced this on the iPhone 5 and new iPod touch with the smaller Lightning connector.

An adapter that will serve as a bridge between the two standards is set to ship in October, though it remains to be seen if this will accommodate MIDI I/O accessories. Create Digital Music quotes Line 6, another iOS accessory manufacturer, as saying that it doesn't anticipate that there'll be a problem, but we haven't heard any official confirmation from any company as yet.