AmpliTube iRig for iPhone: audio demo

Not sure whether to download the full $19.99/£11.99 version of AmpliTube for your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch from the App Store? Well, if you've tried out the free version and still can't decide whether the additional amp and effects models are worth shelling out for, help is at hand.

Across the following pages, you can listen to clips of all of AmpliTube's onboard guitar sounds, including the Clean, Crunch, Lead and Metal amps and the smorgasbord of modelled effects.

We took a direct signal straight from the iRig's headphone output and applied no additional audio processing so everything you can hear has come from running AmpliTube on a stock 3GS iPhone. When recording each example, the controls, speaker and mic selection were set exactly as per the accompanying screengrabs.



First up, here's the Clean amp model with the volume running high to simulate a little tube power amp break-up: