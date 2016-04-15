If you've got a Novation Circuit, you're going to want Circuit Components

Novation's Circuit is a fast and fluid standalone hardware groovebox, but it's not without its limitations. With Circuit Components, though, Novation is aiming to add greater depth to the product and give users even more creative options.

Circuit Components comprises a set of software utilities and a firmware update. First up, there's sample import: you can now drag and drop WAVs or MP3s on to 64 slots (you have 60 seconds of space to work with) and save the whole lot as a single file that can be backed up and shared. There's also a new software editor that gives you full access to all of Circuit's synth parameters and the option to customise its eight macro control knobs on a patch by patch basis.

The Librarian is another new utility - use this to back up Circuit's 32 sessions to the cloud, ensuring that you never lose any of them and freeing up space for more musical ideas.

Last but not least, there's a firmware update. Upgrade to Circuit v1.2 and you'll be able to plug external MIDI controllers into the device, sync it up with Ableton Live, use the momentary record function or make use of easier step-by-step automation. There are also external preset selection options.

Videos demonstrating all of the new features are below, and you can find out more on the Novation website. Circuit Components is available now.

Sample import

Software editor

Librarian