Hospitality Q+A+E 2.0: music-making masterclass announced

PRESS RELEASE: After the success of Hospital's first Q+A+E session at the BME in September, we return for another in­dustry masterclass this time with Danny Byrd, John B and Emalkay.

Hosted by Radio One's Mistajam the artists will be presenting to you their music-making techniques and taking questions on how they go about creating their trademark sounds, beat programming, heavy basslines and everything else in-between.

With three big characters from the dance genre with bags of experience and expertise, this distinctive, original event offers you the chance to meet first hand some of the individuals behind the music.

Danny Byrd

Danny Byrd is one of the most exciting talents within D+B. Unashamedly full fat, Byrd beats are essential in any balanced musical diet with his current anthem "Sweet Harmony" his second tune in 12 months to make it onto the Radio One playlist.

John B

Classically trained at a young age, this British superproducer has gone on to become one of the most eclectic and unique individuals working within electronic music today. Consistently escaping categorisa­tion, John's genre-defying catalogue spans the worlds of Electro, Trance and Drum & Bass, and a few other spaces across the bpm spectrum.

Emalkay

Birmingham dubstep producer/DJ Emalkay is one of the most exciting talents to emerge on the scene having been made The Guardian's single of the week, racking up serious radio play and remixing the likes of Faithless, Freeland and BBE.

Mistajam aka Peter Dalton is a mainstay of Radio One and 1xtra, and has earned his stripes as one of the most respected tastemakers in dance music. With a background on stage and screen as well as in Radio we're confident he'll be the best man to keep our three panelists in check.

Tickets

Q+A+E is set to be an extremely popular event, perfectly placed on the evening of Hospitality at Matter on 5th March. Tickets for this event are £5.

AT THE BRITISH MUSIC EXPERIENCE

FRIDAY 5TH MARCH 2010 7.30-9.30pm

AT THE BME, O2 BUBBLE, PENINSULA SQUARE, LONDON SE10 0DY

Watch a video of Hospitality Q+A+E here.

For more information, visit Hospital Records

