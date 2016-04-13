HOFA Plugins is offering you 'the only freeware Tilt EQ'

HOFA Plugins has released a new free EQ plugin, but it says that it's one with a difference. In fact, the company claims that DynamicTiltEQ is actually the first and only freeware Tilt EQ currently available, and that it can do "everything the legendary analogue models could".

The headline is that you can use "just one knob for the perfect balancing of low and high frequencies at the highest audio level". There's more to DynamicTiltEQ than that, though: check out the feature list below for additional details.

If you upgrade to the paid version, you can "activate the dynamics for the low and high range" and benefit from the addition of an integrated analyser.

You can download DynamicTiltEQ now from the HOFA Plugins website. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats. The upgrade to the paid version currently costs €29.90, though this is an introductory price that will rise to €39.90.

HOFA Plugins DynamicTiltEQ features