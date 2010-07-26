More

HMV finally launches download store

By

With 40p singles to beat iTunes deals

Following the acquisition of 7digital last year, HMV has launched its own music download portal. HMV Digital is part of the company's plans to become - or return to - a 'superbrand' in the entertainment sector, taking on the iTunes Goliath with a wallet-friendly 40p per top 40 single launch offer.

The PC and Mac-compatible online service includes a download manager, which synchronizes with your iTunes library or Windows Media Player. Users will be able to pre-order tunes, gift purchases to their mates and - most impressively - re-download previous purchases for free.

"We are delighted to launch a world class download store that reflects both HMV's music retailing heritage and our strategy to be a broad-based entertainment brand," said HMV's head of online and digital Sarah Hughes.

HMV's store will be operating in a cramped marketplace, with the likes of Amazon already well ahead in terms of attempting to topple the dominant force of Apple. But with the welcome addition of re-downloadable content and - if the introductory deals are a sign of things to come - the low price, you'd be a fool to dismiss them just yet.

(Via TechRadar)