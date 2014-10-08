Henry Fong and J-Trick's Scream released via Splice

Increasingly, artists are looking for new and innovative ways of releasing their music, but these can sometimes feel more like gimmicks than genuine steps forward.

In the case of the method being used by Henry Fong and J-Trick for their track Scream, however, the benefits are obvious. This is now available via online collaboration platform Splice, and can be downloaded as an Ableton Live session and shown as a full arrangement in your browser using the Splice DNA Player.

The track has already reached number 7 in the Beatport 100, and if you 'Splice it up', you can see all the parts, solo them and read comments from the artists explaining how the arrangement was put together. There are also lists of the plugins and samples that were used.

You can check out the Splice DNA Player version of Henry Fong and J-Trick's Scream right now, and the Ableton Live project is available for download once you've signed up to Splice and installed the desktop app. Beyond this, you can sync all of your Ableton Live 8+, FL Studio 11 and Logic Pro X projects, samples and presets using Splice, and then share these with collaborators as you see fit.