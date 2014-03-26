Hands-on: FilterShaper 3 from Cableguys

When it comes to mind-melting modulation, FilterShaper 3 is one of the most powerful plugins out there, and like other Cableguys offerings, it even lets you design your own highly detailed LFO and envelope shapes. If you haven't seen it in action, though, it can be hard to grasp just how potent a plugin this really is.

Which brings us on neatly to Computer Music magazine's latest hands-on video! Here, we put FilterShaper 3 through its paces and explain all of its main features, to show you just what this plugin is made of.

Check out our review when you're done, and head over to Cableguys website to try the demo.