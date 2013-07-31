HALion 5 and HALion Sonic 2: new features previewed

Announced last week, HALion 5 and HALion Sonic 2 are the new versions of Steinberg's sampler and plugin workstation respectively.

Both come with eight new instruments and nine new effects, while HALion 5 also benefits from a new granular synthesis engine, a tonewheel organ simulation, a slicing mode that enables you to adjust audio material to fit any track, and two new MIDI modules (MIDI player and Drum Player).

HALion 5 costs €349, while HALion Sonic 2 is €249. Downloadable updates and upgrades are available through the Steinberg Online Shop.

You can find out more about both products in the videos and spec lists below.

HALion 5: getting started

HALion Sonic 2: getting started

HALion 5: introducing the new features

HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing Trium, Voltage, Auron and the new arpeggiator

HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing B-Box

HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing Model C and Haliotron

HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing world instruments and percussion

HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing the new effects

HALion 5 features at a glance

State-of-the-art sampler and sound creation system tailored to the demands of professionals

Up to 192 kHz, 32 stereo outputs and 6-channel surround support

Powerful multi-timbral audio engine with disk-streaming sample playback, tone-wheel organ simulator and high-end virtual analog and granular synthesis

Outstanding library including over 2,500 synthesized sounds and breathtakingly authentic acoustic instruments

Flexible user interface with multi-monitor support allows you to customize and save your own windows and screen sets

AudioWarp provides cutting-edge time-stretching and pitch-shifting functionality

Full VST Expression 2 support for smart articulation editing in Cubase

FlexPhraser module drives beats, arpeggios and complex tonal phrases

MegaTrig for easy programming of playing styles and articulations

Wide range of high-end audio effects, including REVerence convolution reverb, VST Amp simulation and many more

Cross-platform compatibility: Windows (VST 3, VST 2.4) and OS X (VST 3, AU) plug-in support, including standalone

HALion Sonic 2 features at a glance