HALion 5 and HALion Sonic 2: new features previewed

Announced last week, HALion 5 and HALion Sonic 2 are the new versions of Steinberg's sampler and plugin workstation respectively.
Both come with eight new instruments and nine new effects, while HALion 5 also benefits from a new granular synthesis engine, a tonewheel organ simulation, a slicing mode that enables you to adjust audio material to fit any track, and two new MIDI modules (MIDI player and Drum Player).
HALion 5 costs €349, while HALion Sonic 2 is €249. Downloadable updates and upgrades are available through the Steinberg Online Shop.
You can find out more about both products in the videos and spec lists below.
HALion 5: getting started
HALion Sonic 2: getting started
HALion 5: introducing the new features
HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing Trium, Voltage, Auron and the new arpeggiator
HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing B-Box
HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing Model C and Haliotron
HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing world instruments and percussion
HALion Sonic 2 and HALion 5: introducing the new effects
HALion 5 features at a glance
- State-of-the-art sampler and sound creation system tailored to the demands of professionals
- Up to 192 kHz, 32 stereo outputs and 6-channel surround support
- Powerful multi-timbral audio engine with disk-streaming sample playback, tone-wheel organ simulator and high-end virtual analog and granular synthesis
- Outstanding library including over 2,500 synthesized sounds and breathtakingly authentic acoustic instruments
- Flexible user interface with multi-monitor support allows you to customize and save your own windows and screen sets
- AudioWarp provides cutting-edge time-stretching and pitch-shifting functionality
- Full VST Expression 2 support for smart articulation editing in Cubase
- FlexPhraser module drives beats, arpeggios and complex tonal phrases
- MegaTrig for easy programming of playing styles and articulations
- Wide range of high-end audio effects, including REVerence convolution reverb, VST Amp simulation and many more
- Cross-platform compatibility: Windows (VST 3, VST 2.4) and OS X (VST 3, AU) plug-in support, including standalone
HALion Sonic 2 features at a glance
- Easy-to-use yet powerful premier music production workstation for synthesized sounds and breathtaking recreation of acoustic instruments
- Outstanding library including over 2,500 instrument sounds created by top sound experts at Steinberg and Yamaha
- Powerful multi-timbral audio engine with disk-streaming sample playback and high-end virtual analog and granular synthesis
- Unique morphing filters seamlessly blend between up to 4 of 24 filter types
- FlexPhraser for dynamically driving beats, arpeggios and complex tonal phrases
- Wide range of high-end audio effects, including REVerence convolution reverb, VST Amp simulation and many more
- MediaBay sound management system for immediate access to the libraries
- Stage optimized workflows with dedicated player view, rapid building of keyboard splits or layers, and switching of entire multi-setups with a single command
- Full VST Expression 2 support for smart articulation editing in Cubase
- Cross-platform compatibility: Windows (VST 3, VST 2.4) and OS X (VST 3, AU) plug-in support, including standalone