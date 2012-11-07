Gold 10th Anniversary Moog Minimoog Voyager announced

For many, Moog has always represented the gold standard in analogue synthesis, and now it has a synth with a gold finish.

Created to celebrate a decade of the Minimoog Voyager, the hand-crafted 10th Anniversary edition looks like a very special creation indeed. As well as having a 24 karat gold-dipped chassis, it boasts a black piano lacquered wood cabinet, Japanese Awabi pearl inlay, a personalised 24 karat gold name badge and a backlit indigo Moog logo.

There are also indigo LEDs, translucent rotary knobs and all black switches. Each synth comes in a custom-made wood crate and with a handbound manual and certificate of authenticity.

Only 31 10th Anniversary Minimoog Voyagers are being made. 30 of them will be available at a cost of $15,000 each, and it seems that the other one will be offered as some kind of competition prize (though we don't yet know what you'll have to do to try and win it).

Find out more on the Moog website. It's also worth noting that all registered Minimoog Voyager owners will be receiving a "small gift" to celebrate their synth's 10th anniversary.