Get Xfer Records Serum for $9.99 a month on Splice's rent-to-buy plan

We've seen various attempts to introduce subscription models into the music software market, but Splice and Xfer Records are taking a different approach by offering a rent-to-own payment plan for the latter's highly regarded Serum synth.

It works like this: after a 3-day trial, you start paying $9.99 a month, getting the full version of Serum immediately. Once you've paid off the full price of the software ($189 in this case), it's yours to keep and you don't have to cough up anything more.

You can also take a payment break and pick up your plan where you left it whenever you're ready, though we're assuming you lose access to Serum while you're not paying (we're waiting for confirmation on this detail).

It sounds like a decent concept to us, and Splice believes that it has the potential to become an industry standard. Find out more on the Splice website.