Get all Jordan Rudess's live sounds in an iPad app

You might not have the virtuoso playing skills of Dream Theater keyboard maestro Jordan Rudess, but Jordantron, his new app, does at least promise to put all of the sounds from his live rig on your iPad.

This 940MB sample collection comes with its own bespoke player. This can be controlled from two keyboards simultaneously: one takes care of the blendable ABCtron, while the other deals with the Dtron, which is designed for chord pads in particular.

The instrument was created for Wizdom Music by UK-based Mellotron specialists Omenie and is available on the Apple App Store priced at £6.99/$9.99.

Wizdom Music Jordantron features

57 sampled stereo instruments, 940MB of samples

4 octave samples per voice, 6 playable octaves

Voices categorized by 'velocity sensitive', 'leads', 'orchestral / choral', 'pads' and 'strings'

Velocity sensitivity on selected voices

Decay tails on selected voices

Octave shift keys to extend range of on-screen keyboard

'Half-speed' tape mode

12 programmable chord pads

Warm, lush stereo reverb

32 'VOICEBANKs' holding voice, reverb and ABC blend settings for instant retrieval

Giant 'Jordan-style' whole octave divebombs (configurable as whole tone or whole octave downshift)

Support for multiple simultaneous instruments via MIDI

'Oscillotron' waveform display