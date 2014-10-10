Genelec releases "revolutionary" new monitors

News has dropped from Genelec of a groundbreaking design for their new speakers: the 8351 Acoustically Coaxial three-way Smart Active Monitors.

They utilise the same DSP that we have seen in the 8320 and 8330 models, but the implementation of the drivers is completely different to anything we've seen before. It is the company's latest effort in their quest for acoustic perfection in challenging environments. For many, space is at a premium, and Genelec have sought to address this, making the 8351s the same size as their 8050B two-way monitors.

On first glance, the thing you notice is that the 8351s look like no other monitor and yet still retain the unmistakable image that we all know and love from Genelec. At the centre of the enclosure you will find the same midrange/tweeter driver that's evolved from the 8260, but that looks to be your lot.

However, there's more. Hidden behind what Genelec is calling the Maximised Directivity Controlled Waveguide (MaxDCW) are the acoustic openings for the proprietary Genelec-designed Acoustically Concealed Woofers (ACW). Each ACW is a 215mm x 100mm oval driver, and their concealment allows the midrange/tweeter driver a large wave image with full subwoofer output and a smooth frequency response. The characteristics of the acoustic image as a whole are continued if the listener moves off axis. Combined with the SAM technology, the 8351 is said to be adaptable to any acoustic space, no matter the shape or size.

The 8351 is capable of delivering 110 dB at 1 metre through a combination of Class D amplifiers for the woofer bass (150 W) and midrange (120 W) drivers, while a discrete-components (90 W) Class A/B amplifier applies power to the tweeter. The 8351 has a system frequency response of 32 Hz to 40 kHz (-6 dB), ± 1.5 dB (38 Hz to 21 kHz) with very low distortion.

As yet we have no confirmation on price and release date, but you can head over to Genelec for more information.