GarageBand 10.1 adds new drummers, synth patches and loops

We first got wind of a new GarageBand for Mac update last month and, to coincide with the launch of Apple Music, you can now download it.

Version 10.1 boasts a number of new features that we'd say are definitely worth having, not least the addition of 10 new Drummers that can be used to create beats in a range of electronic music styles.

Also on the agenda are 100 EDM and hip-hop-inspired synth patches, which can be tweaked using the Transform Pad Smart Control that appears to have been inherited from Camel Audio's Alchemy Mobile app.

More additional content comes in the form of 1,000 new Apple Loops, while you can now record edits you make using instrument Smart Controls.

Finally, sitting among a number of other smaller tweaks is the option to export songs directly to the new Apple Music Connect platform (providing you have an Apple Music Connect account, that is). GarageBand for iOS has also been updated to offer this facility.

GarageBand 10.1 is available to buy on the Mac App Store for £3.99/$4.99.