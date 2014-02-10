More

Gain Reduction plugin promises to be "your new go-to compressor" for vocals

By ()

Producer Joey Sturgis offers his signature sound

Ever wished you could just insert one plugin on your vocal tracks to make them sound great? That one plugin is what producer Joey Sturgis (Asking Alexandria, I See Stars, We Came As Romans, Of Mice & Men, Attack! Attack!) is aiming to provide with Gain Reduction, a dedicated vocal compressor.

Equipped with just Slay, Body and Gain controls, Gain Reduction is designed to give you mix-ready vocals in a flash, and can also be used on instruments.

You can hear Sturgis discussing the plugin in the video above, and you can buy it for Mac and Windows (32- and 64-bit) for $35 from the Joey Sturgis Tones website.