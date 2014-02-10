Gain Reduction plugin promises to be "your new go-to compressor" for vocals

Ever wished you could just insert one plugin on your vocal tracks to make them sound great? That one plugin is what producer Joey Sturgis (Asking Alexandria, I See Stars, We Came As Romans, Of Mice & Men, Attack! Attack!) is aiming to provide with Gain Reduction, a dedicated vocal compressor.

Equipped with just Slay, Body and Gain controls, Gain Reduction is designed to give you mix-ready vocals in a flash, and can also be used on instruments.

You can hear Sturgis discussing the plugin in the video above, and you can buy it for Mac and Windows (32- and 64-bit) for $35 from the Joey Sturgis Tones website.