Free vPlayer lets you host and play VST/AU instruments without a DAW

Ever wanted to demo a VST/AU instrument quickly without having to fire up your DAW? Or maybe you just fancy jamming with a couple of your favourite synths? Either of these things can be done with Digital Brain Instruments' free vPlayer.

Available for PC and Mac this free software can host one or two VST/AU instruments and enables you to load and save presets. You can use two keyboards if you wish, and there's a master EQ and output recording via ReWire.

You can download vPlayer now from the Digital Brain Instruments website.