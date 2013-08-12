Free music software round-up: Week 128

How much for this lot? To you, nothing...

A nicely varied selection of freebies awaits your attention: whether you want a new synth, drum machine or delay effect there's something to consider. There's help for non-expert keyboard players and those who want to add a virtual X/Y pad to their setup, too.

lisc delay

Saltline Liść Delay

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A delay effect that features pre- and post-effect filters. Each of the three delays can have its own dedicated filters, enabling you to create everything from subtle spatial effects to twisted glitch sounds.

Monosc

Prysm Audio Monosc

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The brainboxes among you will probably be able to deduce from the name that this is a single oscillator monophonic synth. It has a Unison mode (1 to 16 voices), a filter that offers four different types and - from the look of it - a very simple interface.

Xenobioz Kruudster

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A hybrid synth plugin that sports three oscillators, three LFOs, a Randomizer key, three ADSRs, a filter and more. Kruudster is said to be notable for its drawable low resolution waveforms.

NTS Audio Labs Scale Wizard

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Ever wanted to have all your keyboard playing corrected so that it sounds 'right'? That's what Scale Wizard is designed to do - it's a MIDI filter/corrector that enables you to play in any key, mode or scale using just the white keys. It can also be used as a chord/chord scales generator.

KX77FREE kx-polym-cse

KX77FREE Kx-PolyM-CSE

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

An emulation of a vintage analogue polyphonic synth that comes with a CV/gate sequencer. It takes some inspiration from Yamaha's CS-70M and sports a 20*12 matrix and six VCOs with five selectable waveforms each.

Bserrano zxys

Bserrano zXYs

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A simple X/Y pad controller plugin. You can assign up to eight parameters per axis using Control Change messages and then set the ranges for each.

CBW01

Saltline/music-society.net CBW01

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A drum machine that offers four hit editors and an effects section. There are independent MIDI controls for each, plus 16 modulation slots that promise to provide greater dynamics when playing. You'll have to register for music-society.net if you want to download CBW01.