Free music software round-up: Week 127

Dirty and subtle distortions, a drum synth, and another instrument that we won't even try and describe here. That's the line-up: keep reading for more information and those all-important download links.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Gimmick graph

Juno Ju-X Gimmick Graph

Platform/format: Mac/AU Download

Appropriately enough, given its name, Gimmick Graph promises a new synthesis method. Its oscillator hits upon its waveform by setting how many times to twist it in a cycle, dividing it up by scanning up and down, before finally allowing the player to determine the positions of the turning points. There's a graph on the website to explain the process, but you might be better off just giving the thing a try.

Klanghelm ivgi

Klanghelm IVGI

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Put some "soft and subtle" saturation on your master buss or add "dense and dirty" distortion effects to individual tracks with this simple looking plugin. IVGI is said to react dynamically to the input signal and to deliver a lively, real and transparent sound.

Tek'it audio winkl

Tek'it Audio Winkl

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

A foldback distortion unit that's unashamedly unsubtle - use it to make your sounds (particularly those of the bass and lead variety) scream. Operation is simple, being based around just Drive and Output Gain controls.

Third harmonic studios exd-80

Third Harmonic Studios EXD-80

Platform/format: PC/VST, Download

A subtractive synthesis-based drum and percussion instrument. Eight modules cover the main rhythmic bases (kick, snare, hi-hats etc), and are said to produce sounds that range from classic drum machine emulations to "crazy, mangled glitch sounds". There are four stereo outputs, each of which has its own effects section.