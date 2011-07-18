Fostex AR-4i: make better iPhone 4 audio recordings

Image 1 of 6
Fostex AR-4i
Image 2 of 6
The grip
Image 3 of 6
Getting hands on
Image 4 of 6
Microphone
Image 5 of 6
Side on
Image 6 of 6
The other side
If you want to make your iPhone 4 look like it's being held in the clutches of a small robot wearing boxing gloves, Fostex's new AR-4i could be for you. What's more, it'll enable you to capture better-quality audio to go with your HD video.
The AR-4i comes with two powered condenser mics, each of which has its own pop shield. There's a thumb wheel input gain control, while a free Setup app enables you to adjust (among other things) pan, filter and limiting settings.
Specs are as follows - click here for a gallery of images:
- Equipped with 3 x stereo inputs (Line/Mic) for using 2 of the 3 simultaneously for vertical or horizontal use
- 2 x plug-in powered condenser cardioid type microphones with pop-shields supplied. Third-party microphones can also be used.
- 4-dot LED level meter for input monitoring
- Thumb wheel input gain control
- Setup App supplied free from App Store for setting Pan (L/C/R), Low Cut Filter, Limiter, etc.
- Headphone output for recording & playback monitoring
- Long operation time with 2 x AAA alkaline batteries for 8 to 10 hours
- Supplied with a sturdy hand grip
- 2 x threaded tripod mounts on the bottom and side for use with tripod, camera rigs, etc.
- Cold shoe for use of third-party camera options
The exact price and release date of the Fostex AR-4i have still to be confirmed.