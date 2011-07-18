Fostex AR-4i: make better iPhone 4 audio recordings

Image 1 of 6 The Fostex AR-4i: an audio recording jacket for your iPhone 4. Click the image for more shots. Fostex AR-4i Image 2 of 6 The grip Image 3 of 6 Getting hands on Image 4 of 6 Microphone Image 5 of 6 Side on Image 6 of 6 The other side

If you want to make your iPhone 4 look like it's being held in the clutches of a small robot wearing boxing gloves, Fostex's new AR-4i could be for you. What's more, it'll enable you to capture better-quality audio to go with your HD video.

The AR-4i comes with two powered condenser mics, each of which has its own pop shield. There's a thumb wheel input gain control, while a free Setup app enables you to adjust (among other things) pan, filter and limiting settings.

Specs are as follows:

Equipped with 3 x stereo inputs (Line/Mic) for using 2 of the 3 simultaneously for vertical or horizontal use

2 x plug-in powered condenser cardioid type microphones with pop-shields supplied. Third-party microphones can also be used.

4-dot LED level meter for input monitoring

Thumb wheel input gain control

Setup App supplied free from App Store for setting Pan (L/C/R), Low Cut Filter, Limiter, etc.

Headphone output for recording & playback monitoring

Long operation time with 2 x AAA alkaline batteries for 8 to 10 hours

Supplied with a sturdy hand grip

2 x threaded tripod mounts on the bottom and side for use with tripod, camera rigs, etc.

Cold shoe for use of third-party camera options

The exact price and release date of the Fostex AR-4i have still to be confirmed.