Focusrite Midnight EQ and compressor plug-ins unveiled

Focusrite's new Midnight plug-in suite features VST, AU and RTAS versions of two of its classic hardware modules: the ISA110 EQ and ISA130 compressor.

Both modules were originally created for the Forté console in the '80s, but are now available in your DAW with analogue-style controls intact.

The Midnight EQ offers 4-band parametric EQ with peaking and shelving along with low- and high-pass filters. There's high-end control up to 15kHz and +/- 16dB of gain in each band.

The Midnight Compressor, meanwhile, features ratios of 1.5 to infinity, adjustable attack and auto/manual release, and simple metering that's designed to help you keep tabs on gain reduction, threshold and input/output levels.

We don't have official pricing and release details as yet but early indications are that the Midnight plug-in suite will cost $99.