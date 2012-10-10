FL Studio Mobile - Android update

The lack of decent music-making apps for Android devices continues to be a significant bugbear for users of Google's mobile OS. However, Image-Line is seeking to give these software-starved punters something to smile about by releasing a compatible version of its FL Studio Mobile app.

We got our first glimpse of this about a year ago, but another video has just been released that gives us an update on how development is progressing.

The bottom line is that, while the app shows promise, there's still plenty of work to do. According to the FL Studio for Android blog there's still no scheduled release date, so it seems that iOS music makers will be able to feel smug for a good while yet.