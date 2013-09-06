FL Studio for Mac beta now available

For years, Mac users have been badgering Image-Line about the possibility of an OS X version of FL Studio. And now, finally, it looks like it might be on its way.

A beta version of FL Studio for Mac is now available for download. It works in demo mode as standard, but registered FL Studio users can unlock it. There's no Boot Camp/Windows installation required - Image-line calls it a Crossover Wrap, which means it's bit-identical to the Windows installer.

Image-Line has made it available on the proviso that it's "an experimental project and the response from testers will decide if and how we proceed with it".

You can find out more about the beta in the video above, and there are installation instructions in the clip below.