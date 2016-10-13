Famidrums puts the drum sounds of the Nintendo Entertainment System in a plugin

While the world waits for Nintendo to reveal its new console, Samplescience has been busy creating Famidrums, a drum machine inspired by the company's first one, the NES.

The focus here is on said console's sound chip - specifically, its DPCM sample and triangle/noise oscillators. Famidrums features both drum sounds that have been extracted from games and others that have been sourced from classic analogue drum machines. So, if you're looking to create beats that could have come right out of Super Mario Bros 3, Lifeforce, Super C or Kid Icarus, you've come to the right place.

There are 30 drum kits, multiple audio outputs, an LFO, trim and pitch controls and a built-in reverb.

Famidrums runs as a VST/AU plugin on PC and Mac, and its WAV files can also be loaded into the sampler of your choice. An introductory price of $10 applies until 18 October. Find out more on the Samplescience website.