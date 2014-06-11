Eventide offers free UltraChannel channel strip plugin

The news that Eventide is releasing the UltraChannel 64-bit channel strip in native plugin formats (AU, VST, AAX64) would be welcome on its own, but consider the fact that the company is giving it away free until midnight on 8 July and we suspect that you're going to be very interested indeed.

Featuring the micro pitch functionality from Eventide's flagship H8000, stereo delays with variable feedback paths, two stages of compression, gating, and five bands of parametric EQ, UltraChannel certainly seems well equipped.

Eventide also draws attention to the fact that there are actually two dynamics processors: the O-Pressor can be used for extreme compression, while the conventional compressor can do de-essing and sidechaining.

Other highlights include the Transformer saturation feature, and FlexiPath drag 'n' drop signal routing that enables you to re-order the signal path of the top level components. A number of factory presets are included, too.

So, how do you get hold of the UltraChannel? First up, you'll need an iLok.com account and to install the iLok License Manager (note that an iLok dongle isn't required). Then, on the Eventide website, you can fill in a form using the coupon code 0F736710. After this you'll receive an email with download instructions.

After the free giveaway period ends, UltraChannel will go on sale for $249, so it's well worth getting hold of it now. In fact, what are you still doing here?