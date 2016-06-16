Eurorack comes to your desktop as Softube's Modular plugin is released

Having announced it at Musikmesse 2016, Softube has now released its hotly-anticipated, Eurorack-inspired Modular plugin.

Featuring official emulations of Eurorack modules from the likes of Doepfer and Intellijel, this cross-platform modular synth is designed to look, work and sound exactly like it would if it was made from hardware. It features 'circuit emulations' of all the modules concerned, and these have been authorised and approved by their original creators.

The standard Modular plugin ships with six Doepfer modules and more than 20 utility modules including a sequencer, mixer and delay. You also get a large preset library to get you started.

You can then decide where to go next: additional Intelligel modules are available as add-ons at launch, with introductory prices ranging from $19 to $39. Softube promises more emulations from other manufacturers in the future.

Softube Modular is available as a VST/AU/AAX plugin priced at $99, though you can currently buy it for the introductory price of $75. Find out more and download a demo on the Softube website.