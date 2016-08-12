Erica Synths showcases two new modules in its Fusion Drone System

If creating esoteric, droning soundscapes is your thing, then we think you might just want to get your hands on Erica Synths' new Fusion line modules.

The Fusion modules all feature vacuum tubes, and the collection had now been joined by two new modules: the Fusion VCO module and Fusion Delay/Flanger/Vintage Ensemble module.

The drone system also features the Fusion VCF, Ring Modulator, two Pico VCOs and two Pico utility modules.

Fusion VCO fuses a digital VCO with the warm unique sound of vacuum tubes within the sub-oscillator circuit. Two double triodes in bistable latch connection act as sub-oscillators: -1 and -2 octaves with plenty of mixing opportunities for amazing sonic results. The module also includes an external audio signal input, which can replace the internal VCO.

The Fusion VCO is available for €425 (ex VAT), and more information can be found on the Erica Synths shop.

Also new to the Fusion line is the Fusion Delay/Flanger/Vintage Ensemble module, which is essentially an analogue multi-effects module. It combines BBD chip-based effects with an adjustable tube overdrive in the delay output and feedback path for extra thickness of sound.

However, Erica Synths believe that its unique selling point is the addition of the Vintage Stereo Ensemble effect. A common addition to vintage synthesizers, this effect creates moving and thick spatial sound from a monaural tone generator, be it VCO, FM, DCO or any other kind. This style of spatial effect is achieved by mixing the dry source with the delayed and low-pass filtering of the phase signal.

The Fusion Delay/Flanger/Vintage Ensemble is available for €375 (ex VAT), and more information can be found on the Erica Synths shop.

Both modules are already available and will be shipped after 22 August 2016.

Fusion VCO features

3 basic waveforms (sine, triangle and pulse) with VC morphing, for example, triangle morphs from sawtooth to ramp

1V/oct tuning for 8 octaves

Vacuum tube based sub-oscillators -1 and -2 oct

Manual and CV controlled -1/-2 oct mixing

Adjustable sub-oscillator waveshape

Dry/Wet (VCO/sub-oscillators) mixing

Passive low-pass filter for extreme sub bass sound

Audio input

Fusion Delay/Flanger/Vintage Ensemble features