Elektron unveils full details of the Analog Four synth

Image 1 of 2 Elektron Analog Four

Image 2 of 2 Rear panel Elektron Analog Four



Elektron has now unveiled full details and spec of the new instrument it has been teasing for the past few weeks; the Analog Four.

The device marries a 4-voice synth - featuring fully analogue oscillators, filters and signal path - with an advanced Elektron sequencer. It also features chorus, delay and reverb effects plus CV/Gate and DIN sync outputs. Check out the full spec below.

The Analog Four is set to start shipping 3 December and has an RRP of £899/$1149. Check out Elekron's official site for more details.

When we told you that Elektron was teasing a new product, we concluded by saying that we were hoping for a promo video to match the epic production that accompanied the launch of the company's Octatrack. Well, we got it.

The Analog Four trailer - premiered last week and called the Demon Who Wears Me - is suitably unsuitable. The synth appears briefly at the end, but we're not even going to attempt to describe what goes on before that.

Other than to say that, if you're not a fan of talking wounds, look away now.

Official Analog Four spec:

Synth voice features (×4)

Fully analog signal path

2× analog oscillators

Variable waveshape on all oscillators

Oscillator AM and Sync modes

1× 4-pole analog lowpass ladder filter

1× 2-pole analog multi-mode filter

1× analog overdrive circuit

2× sub-oscillators

1× noise oscillator

2× assignable LFOs

1× dedicated vibrato LFO

2× dedicated waveshape LFOs

1× amp envelope

2× assignable envelopes

2× dedicated LFO fade envelopes

1× dedicated noise fade envelope

1× dedicated vibrato envelope

1× dedicated autobend envelope

The Sequencer

4 synth tracks

1 FX track

1 CV/Gate track

128 patterns

Up to 64 step patterns

128 Sounds

128 Kits

16 Songs

6× arpeggiators

Individual track lengths

Swing, slide and accent functions

Track transpose

Micro timing

Parameter locks

Live friendly Performance mode

Sound-per-step change

Instant Pattern, Kit and Sound reload

Full real-time control

Full MIDI support

Track Effects

Wideshift Chorus

Saturator Delay

Supervoid Reverb

Hardware

122×32 pixel backlit LCD

MIDI In/Out/Thru with DIN Sync Out

2 × 1/4″ impedance balanced audio out jacks

2 × 1/4″ audio in jacks

1 × 1/4″ stereo headphone jack

2 × 1/4″ dual CV/Gate outputs

48 kHz, 24-bit D/A and A/D converters

Flash-EEPROM upgradable OS

USB 2.0 port

Balanced Audio Outputs

Headphones out level: +19dBu (55 Ω )

Main outputs level: +19dBu

Output impedance: 440 Ω unbalanced

Unbalanced Audio Inputs