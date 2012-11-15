Elektron unveils full details of the Analog Four synth

Elektron Analog Four
Elektron has now unveiled full details and spec of the new instrument it has been teasing for the past few weeks; the Analog Four.
The device marries a 4-voice synth - featuring fully analogue oscillators, filters and signal path - with an advanced Elektron sequencer. It also features chorus, delay and reverb effects plus CV/Gate and DIN sync outputs. Check out the full spec below.
The Analog Four is set to start shipping 3 December and has an RRP of £899/$1149. Check out Elekron's official site for more details.
When we told you that Elektron was teasing a new product, we concluded by saying that we were hoping for a promo video to match the epic production that accompanied the launch of the company's Octatrack. Well, we got it.
The Analog Four trailer - premiered last week and called the Demon Who Wears Me - is suitably unsuitable. The synth appears briefly at the end, but we're not even going to attempt to describe what goes on before that.
Other than to say that, if you're not a fan of talking wounds, look away now.
Official Analog Four spec:
Synth voice features (×4)
- Fully analog signal path
- 2× analog oscillators
- Variable waveshape on all oscillators
- Oscillator AM and Sync modes
- 1× 4-pole analog lowpass ladder filter
- 1× 2-pole analog multi-mode filter
- 1× analog overdrive circuit
- 2× sub-oscillators
- 1× noise oscillator
- 2× assignable LFOs
- 1× dedicated vibrato LFO
- 2× dedicated waveshape LFOs
- 1× amp envelope
- 2× assignable envelopes
- 2× dedicated LFO fade envelopes
- 1× dedicated noise fade envelope
- 1× dedicated vibrato envelope
- 1× dedicated autobend envelope
The Sequencer
- 4 synth tracks
- 1 FX track
- 1 CV/Gate track
- 128 patterns
- Up to 64 step patterns
- 128 Sounds
- 128 Kits
- 16 Songs
- 6× arpeggiators
- Individual track lengths
- Swing, slide and accent functions
- Track transpose
- Micro timing
- Parameter locks
- Live friendly Performance mode
- Sound-per-step change
- Instant Pattern, Kit and Sound reload
- Full real-time control
- Full MIDI support
Track Effects
- Wideshift Chorus
- Saturator Delay
- Supervoid Reverb
Hardware
- 122×32 pixel backlit LCD
- MIDI In/Out/Thru with DIN Sync Out
- 2 × 1/4″ impedance balanced audio out jacks
- 2 × 1/4″ audio in jacks
- 1 × 1/4″ stereo headphone jack
- 2 × 1/4″ dual CV/Gate outputs
- 48 kHz, 24-bit D/A and A/D converters
- Flash-EEPROM upgradable OS
- USB 2.0 port
Balanced Audio Outputs
- Headphones out level: +19dBu (55 Ω )
- Main outputs level: +19dBu
- Output impedance: 440 Ω unbalanced
Unbalanced Audio Inputs
- Input level: +19dBu maximum
- Audio input impedance: 9 k Ω
- Digital S/N Ratio: 102dBFS (20-20.000Hz)