eJay Pure for iOS and Android launched with Kickstarter campaign

Many of you will remember the eJay range of music software, which enabled you to create tracks by dragging and dropping samples onto a timeline.

Originally available for PC, the software is now heading for iOS and Android mobile devices in the guise of eJay Pure - if an in-progress Kickstarter campaign is successful, that is.

Wired Productions and the original team behind eJay are hoping to raise £150,000 to fund the project. There are various pledge options that start at £1.

You can find out more in the press release below and head over to the eJay Pure Kickstarter page if you decide to make a pledge.

eJay Pure Kickstarter campaign press release

The music software that inspired a generation will make its debut on iOS and Android touchscreens this year, if a new Kickstarter campaign is successful.

eJay Pure is a collaboration between independent developer Wired Productions and the original creators Helmut Schmitz and Bernhard Throll, designed specifically for touchscreen devices.

In 1996, the original eJay empowered PC users to create their own original music tracks from a vast selection of samples, beats, riffs and effects. The simple drag and drop interface allowed users to concentrate on their compositions rather than wrestle with a complicated interface - and resulted in spectacular tunes which could easily be compared to commercial releases.

eJay Pure will put the power of eJay into the hands of everyone. Functionality will be redesigned from the ground up to fully utilise the benefits of touchscreen technology. Users will be able to effortlessly drag and drop samples into their musical soundscapes, creating original music tracks on the fly.

For the very first time, eJay Pure will expand its musical soundpacks to include indie and rock alongside its traditional dance, hip hop and techno offerings.

"eJay was the first music creation software to break into the mainstream, offering PC owners the chance to produce music tracks which could rival those created in expensive recording studios," says Leo Zullo, managing director, Wired Productions.

"There are countless anecdotes of eJay providing the spark to ignite a career in music - many DJs who cut their teeth on the software are still active members of its community. We're thrilled to be engineering the software from the ground up to enable anyone anywhere to compose their own masterpieces."

The team at Wired has been working on eJay Pure for the last nine months, and have completed pre-production, prototyping, technology R&D, and have begun recording new samples. The remaining development budget for eJay Pure is £300,000. Wired Productions is putting in fifty per cent - but it needs the support of the eJay community to fund it through to completion.

"eJay singlehandedly created a music creation phenomenon," says Helmut Schmitz, eJay Creator .

"Its simplicity belied an engine which allowed for incredible flexibility and stunning production values. Some of the tunes which emerged from the eJay series are still played in clubs all over the world. The idea that we'll be able to put this technology into people's hands is tremendously exciting."

Fans can pledge their support for eJay Pure at [URL] from as little as £1. Rewards include downloadable copies of eJay PC titles, exclusive eJay Pure merchandise - and even the opportunity to record your own song for inclusion within the final version.

In addition, everyone who pledges - at whatever level - will be able to download 1,000 brand new samples exclusive only to Kickstarter supporters.