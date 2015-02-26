Drumatom 2 drum mic bleed suppression software released

It may be designed to solve a very specific problem - removing microphone bleed from multitrack drum recordings - but Accusonus's Drumatom does its job very well.

You can find out how it works and why it's so impressive in our review of version 1, but the great news is that the freshly-minted Drumatom 2 is accompanied by the launch of the companion Drumatom Player plugin (sold separately), which enables you to use the software within your DAW. One of our few criticisms of the first version was its standalone-only operation, but this issue has now been addressed.

Other upgrades in Drumatom 2 include faster analysis, algorithm improvements and a supposedly enhanced workflow.

Find out more about Drumatom 2 in the video above or on the Drumatom website. Drumatom 2 is available for Mac and PC and costs $299, while the Drumatom Player plugin is available in VST, AU and AAX formats and costs $99.