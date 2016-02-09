Dronar: Hybrid Module wants to control your atmospherics

Dronar: Hybrid Module is a one-stop drone factory for Kontakt. From a single chord, multiple arpeggiators get to work on what promises to be a 'very deep modular multitimbral synth/sampler'.

What looks to be the first in a series of modules, the Hybrid Module works by spreading out a chord in the mid-range, adding a root bass note, a high note and then evolving sound effects. Eight simultaneous different sounds are then animated with LFOs and arpeggiators.

Features include:

300 presets

16GB of audio (compressed to 8GB)

Full version of Kontakt 5.5 required

Audio by Hollywood trailer sound designer Alessandro Camnasio

Live strings performed by players from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

GecoMIDI preset included for use with Leap Motion Controller

Dronar: Hybrid Module is available to download now from Time+Space for the introductory price of £49.95/€64.95 until 22nd February (normally £59.95 / €77.95). Owners of the Hybrid Module will be able to purchase future modules at a discount.