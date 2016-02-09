More

Dronar: Hybrid Module wants to control your atmospherics

Expressive and innovative drone-maker for Kontakt

Dronar: Hybrid Module is a one-stop drone factory for Kontakt. From a single chord, multiple arpeggiators get to work on what promises to be a 'very deep modular multitimbral synth/sampler'.

What looks to be the first in a series of modules, the Hybrid Module works by spreading out a chord in the mid-range, adding a root bass note, a high note and then evolving sound effects. Eight simultaneous different sounds are then animated with LFOs and arpeggiators.

Features include:

  • 300 presets
  • 16GB of audio (compressed to 8GB)
  • Full version of Kontakt 5.5 required
  • Audio by Hollywood trailer sound designer Alessandro Camnasio
  • Live strings performed by players from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
  • GecoMIDI preset included for use with Leap Motion Controller

Dronar: Hybrid Module is available to download now from Time+Space for the introductory price of £49.95/€64.95 until 22nd February (normally £59.95 / €77.95). Owners of the Hybrid Module will be able to purchase future modules at a discount.