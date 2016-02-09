Dronar: Hybrid Module wants to control your atmospherics

Dronar: Hybrid Module is a one-stop drone factory for Kontakt. From a single chord, multiple arpeggiators get to work on what promises to be a 'very deep modular multitimbral synth/sampler'.
What looks to be the first in a series of modules, the Hybrid Module works by spreading out a chord in the mid-range, adding a root bass note, a high note and then evolving sound effects. Eight simultaneous different sounds are then animated with LFOs and arpeggiators.
Features include:
- 300 presets
- 16GB of audio (compressed to 8GB)
- Full version of Kontakt 5.5 required
- Audio by Hollywood trailer sound designer Alessandro Camnasio
- Live strings performed by players from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
- GecoMIDI preset included for use with Leap Motion Controller
Dronar: Hybrid Module is available to download now from Time+Space for the introductory price of £49.95/€64.95 until 22nd February (normally £59.95 / €77.95). Owners of the Hybrid Module will be able to purchase future modules at a discount.