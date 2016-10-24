Dreadbox unveils affordable White Line Eurorack module range

Dreadbox has announced a whole new range of Eurorack modules called the White Line.

With high sound and build quality in mind, the White Line range is affordable with prices starting at just €29 and the most expensive modules coming in at €119.

Fans of the Dreadbox Erebus & Murmux synthesizers will be pleased to know that components from both synths make it into the range. There are also several components from an as yet unannounced synth called the Abyss.

Each module is made up of analogue circuits with through hole components and the front panels are made of FR-4 glass epoxy.

The Greek synth-makers are also kean to stress that two modular cases will complete the range. Head on over to the Dreadbox website for more news on that soon.

In the meantime, click through the gallery for more information on each module.