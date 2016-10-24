Dreadbox unveils affordable White Line Eurorack module range
Cheap and cheerful
Dreadbox has announced a whole new range of Eurorack modules called the White Line.
With high sound and build quality in mind, the White Line range is affordable with prices starting at just €29 and the most expensive modules coming in at €119.
Fans of the Dreadbox Erebus & Murmux synthesizers will be pleased to know that components from both synths make it into the range. There are also several components from an as yet unannounced synth called the Abyss.
Each module is made up of analogue circuits with through hole components and the front panels are made of FR-4 glass epoxy.
The Greek synth-makers are also kean to stress that two modular cases will complete the range. Head on over to the Dreadbox website for more news on that soon.
In the meantime, click through the gallery for more information on each module.
Oscillator
- Standard Dreadbox oscillator
- Saw core based
- 3 individual wave outputs
- Tuned at 1V/oct
- Hard sync input
- Wide frequency range(0.15Hz – 5KHz without CV)
- Current Draw: 25mA (at +12V) / 20mA (at -12V)
- 10HP
Filter
- Erebus Filter
- OTA based circuit
- 2-pole, 12db / oct
- Low Pass and High Pass outputs
- Voltage Controlled Resonance
- Accepts inputs up to 10Vpp
- Current Draw: 22mA (at +12V) / 20mA (at -12V)
- 8HP
Dual VCA
- Dual Logarithmic OTA VCA
- Suitable for Audio and CV signals
- Accepts inputs up to 10Vpp
- Current Draw: 5mA (at +12V) / 3mA (at -12V)
- 8HP
Envelope
- Standard ADSR envelope
- Manual trigger
- Bipolar output
- Current Draw: 12mA (at +12V) / 10mA (at -12V)
- 8HP
LFO
- Voltage Controlled LFO
- 4 individual wave outputs
- Variable Pulse Width
- Frequency range about 220 Hz
- Current Draw: 22mA (at +12V) / 20mA (at -12V)
- 8HP
Divider
- Frequency divider
- Divides the input /2 and /4
- Nice for dividing clocks and creating sub octaves
- The outcome is always a square wave, regardless the input
- Current Draw: 2mA (at +12V) / 0.5mA (at -12V)
- 2HP
Random
- White Noise Generator
- Sample & Hold circuit
- Lag function
- Random Gate Generator
- Built-in Clock
- Current Draw: 25mA (at +12V) / 15mA (at -12V)
- 12HP
Reflector
- Part of the upcoming Abyss synthesizer
- 1024-stage BBD based Chorus / Flanger / Echo circuit
- Requires external LFO for Flanger and Chorus sounds
- Current Draw: 22mA (at +12V) / 15mA (at -12V)
- 10HP
Phaser
- Abyss analogue phase shifter
- 4-stage
- 2 wave LFO
- Current Draw: 15mA (at +12V) / 12mA (at -12V)
- 12HP
Echo
- Erebus delay circuit
- delay times: 30ms – 800ms (400-800ms lo-fi)
- Accepts inputs up to 10Vpp
- Current Draw: 25mA (at +12V) / 10mA (at -12V)
- 8HP
Drive
- Drive circuit of the upcoming Abyss synthesizer
- Full range distortion drive
- Current Draw: 5.5mA (at +12V) / 5mA (at -12V)
- 4HP
Mixer
- 3 individual, 3 to 1 mixers
- Suitable for Audio and CV signals
- Current Draw: 10mA (at +12V) / 10mA (at -12V)
- 6HP
Splitter
- It can be used as:
- – A single channel 1 to 8 splitter
- – 2 channel 1 to 5 and 1 to 2 splitter
- – 3 channel with all 2 to 1 splitter
- 2HP
Attenuator
- 2 channel passive attenuator
- #1 is linear
- #2 is logarithmic
- 2HP