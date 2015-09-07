More

Dreadbox Hades monosynth coming soon

3-voice analogue bass synthesizer revealed

Dreadbox, maker of the Erebus paraphonic synth, has announced a new bass synthesizer called Hades.

With only a rendered image currently available, we can see that Hades features a single oscillator and two sub oscillators. Like the Erebus, it also includes a semi-modular patch matrix.

Features include:

  • Full analogue circuitry
  • 1x VCO with 2 sub octave oscillators (3 voices in total)
  • Pulse width and glide controls
  • 3-pole 18dB/oct resonating low pass filter
  • OTA distortion circuit for extreme sounds
  • OTA based VCA
  • 2 envelope generators
  • Triangle wave LFO
  • 8 point patch matrix eurorack compatible
  • 5 MIDI octaves from C0 up to C5 or unlimited via CV/Gate

We're not sure of a release date just yet, but Dreadbox has already suggested a retail price of $299. For more information check out the Hades web page.