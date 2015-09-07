Dreadbox Hades monosynth coming soon

Dreadbox, maker of the Erebus paraphonic synth, has announced a new bass synthesizer called Hades.
With only a rendered image currently available, we can see that Hades features a single oscillator and two sub oscillators. Like the Erebus, it also includes a semi-modular patch matrix.
Features include:
- Full analogue circuitry
- 1x VCO with 2 sub octave oscillators (3 voices in total)
- Pulse width and glide controls
- 3-pole 18dB/oct resonating low pass filter
- OTA distortion circuit for extreme sounds
- OTA based VCA
- 2 envelope generators
- Triangle wave LFO
- 8 point patch matrix eurorack compatible
- 5 MIDI octaves from C0 up to C5 or unlimited via CV/Gate
We're not sure of a release date just yet, but Dreadbox has already suggested a retail price of $299. For more information check out the Hades web page.