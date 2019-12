Native Instruments´ excellent iOS DJ app Traktor DJ is currently available for free on the App Store.

As yet, we´re unsure how long the app will be available as a free download, so we´d suggest hitting download ASAP.

Read our review of Traktor DJ to learn more about the app, and check out last week´s hands-on look at the new Traktor Kontrol Z1 - NI´s first iOS ready DJ controller and soundcard.

Download Traktor DJ for iPad from the App Store

Download Traktor DJ for iPhone from the App Store