Do it yourself open-source sampling with SamplerBox

If you're into coding, DIY, or just trying to save some money, then you might be interested in the SamplerBox Player - a project born out of the frustrations of modern-day sampling.

SamplerBox Player has been designed to as a standalone sample player that can be built for less than €99. The creator of the project wanted to build his own hardware sampler and so set about documenting the process in the SamplerBox blog.

The unit comprises the RaspberryPi 2, MIDI In, USB in, LED display and navigation buttons for browsing sample content loaded onto an SD card via a reader.

Here are the specs:

Boot time: 8 seconds

Polyphony: more than 128 voices

Latency: 11,6 ms

Memory: can load sample-sets up to 1 GB

In the space of a few months the author has posted the schematics, showing you how you can build the SamplerBox from scratch. These run from assembling the electronic parts, to coding RaspberryPi and even building the case - providing you have a laser cutter, that is. However, a quick Google search will reveal many ways of doing this last part.

The project hasn't stopped there, though. The latest update explores the possibilities of implementing rechargeable battery power, but help is wanted. So, get involved at SamplerBox.