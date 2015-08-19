More

DMG Audio Expurgate plugin promises "a new level of precision"

Is this the most advanced gating processor yet?

The greatest gate?
DMG Audio admits that gates aren't the most inspiring processors, but says that it's tried to make Expurgate - its new fully-featured gate/expander plugin - as exciting as possible.

It's done this by including a selection of favourite gate designs and a sidechain EQ with spectrum analyser. The interface has been streamlined to speed up the workflow, and CPU usage is said to have been kept as low as possible. On a basic level, you simply need to "set the threshold and Expurgate your noise".

Of course, if you want to delve a little deeper then the options to do so are here. In fact, DMG Audio reckons that Expurgate is "the most advanced noise-detecting, circuit-modelled, MIDI sample accurate, zero-latency, ultra-fast, lookahead, linear-phase sub-band gate" out there.

You can find out more on the DMG Audio website, where a demo can be downloaded and the plugin can be purchased at the discounted price of £90 (regular price is £100). It's available for 32/64-bit PC/Mac hosts in VST/AU/RTAS formats.