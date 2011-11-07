Image 1 of 2 Denon DN- MC3000 Image 2 of 2 Denon DN- MC3000 rear

Not long after Native Instruments released the cutdown version of the S4 controller, the S2, Denon has made a similar move and announce the DN MC3000 DJ MIDI controller.

It's basically a two channel version of the MC6000 controller, which was praised for its plethora of I/O options and amazing build quality, so expected the MC3000 to be relatively rich in these values too, albeit with a cutdown 2-channel, more compact design.

The full announcement is due in a few weeks, so there's no word on pricing yet. For now, check out a couple of leaked pics in our gallery.