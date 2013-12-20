Dave Smith releases Prophet 12 module

DSI's Prophet 12 is undoubtedly one of the synths of the year, but not everyone wants (or can afford) the thing in keyboard form.

Step forward, then, the Prophet 12 module, which has just been announced. "We have had many requests from professional musicians for a small, easily portable version of the Prophet 12 keyboard, with all the same features and incredible sound," says DSI's Dave Smith."The new Prophet 12 module is just that: it has all the power of the Prophet 12 keyboard - in fact, it has the exact same voice board - and it fits into a backpack."

All the features of the Prophet 12, then - which MusicRadar gave a five-star review to earlier this year - but none of the bulk. The only real difference of note is that the module has an external power supply in order to keep the unit as compact as possible. Oh, and the lack of a keyboard, obviously.

Naturally, the Prophet 12 module has a lower price, too: it retails for $2199. Find out more at the DSI website.