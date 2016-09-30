D16 and Slate Digital offer you 23 delays in Repeater, a new plugin collaboration

Why model one delay unit when you can create a plugin that emulates loads of them? That's the question that D16 and Slate Digital asked themselves, and their ultimate answer is a collaborative effort known as Repeater.

This includes 23 delay units ranging from classic oil cans and plates to famous digital models. Repeater is listed as 'coming soon' on the D16 website, while Slate Digital says that it will be available as part of its Everything Bundle, which is available on a subscription basis.

Check out the video above for a preview. We'll bring you more details when we get them.