Image 1 of 3 Cubase iC Pro for Android can be downloaded via Google Play and the Amazon Appstore Cubase iC Pro for Android released Image 2 of 3 The channel mixer adjusts levels, panning, mute/solo, read/write automation and record arming for basic recordings Mixer Image 3 of 3 As with the iOS version, you can set customizable key commands and macros Macros

Android users rejoice, for Steinberg hath shined its glorious light upon thee: this time in the form of the iC Pro Cubase controller app, which the firm has announced is now available for download/purchase.

Now configured to cope with the multiple screen-size variations that are so often problematic to Android developers, iC Pro boasts all of the same features as the Apple-compatible version, including playback controls, a project mixer and customisable key commands.

The app itself is free, but the snag is that you'll need to pay €14.99 (or local equivalent) for the Cubase iC Pro Remote Extension for Android from the Steinberg Online Shop. Still, the firm is offering a 30-day free trial, so you can check that it works with your device.

Cubase iC Pro for Android press release

HAMBURG, Germany - January 21, 2014 - Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today announced the immediate availability of the Android version of Cubase iC Pro for remote controlling the award-wining Cubase music production system via Wi-Fi.

"Since releasing Cubase iC Pro as iOS app, we've registered a massive demand to port the software to the Android environment. Cubase iC Pro for Android boasts the same feature set as the iOS version, offering users the ultimate possibility of remote controlling Cubase in many ways," comments Carlos Mendoza Rohde, product marketing manager at Steinberg.

Cubase iC Pro comprises different screen configurations designed to leverage the real estate of large tablet displays but also to work nicely on smaller mobile devices. The project overview allows Cubase users to navigate quickly through the project with pinch-to-zoom functionality, change tempo and add markers. The transport section comes with playback controls and metronome. The channel mixer adjusts levels, panning, mute/solo, read/write automation and record arming for basic recordings.

When running Cubase versions 7.5, 7 and 6.5 with Control Room capability, users are able to set up a maximum of four headphone cue-mixes, individually controlled by each Android device. The final feature provides customizable key commands and macros that allow users to assign virtually any command in Cubase to the controller, making it highly flexible and easy to use.

Cubase iC Pro has been tested with smartphones and tablets running Android versions 4.0.3, 4.0.4, 4.1.2 and 4.3. Cubase versions supporting Cubase iC Pro are Cubase versions 7.5, 7 and 6.5, Cubase Artist versions 7.5, 7 and 6.5 and Cubase LE, AI and Elements versions 7 and 6. Installing the Cubase iC Pro Remote Extension for Android is a requirement.

Availability and pricing

Cubase iC Pro is available as download through Google Play and the Amazon Appstore. The app can be downloaded for free, but the Cubase iC Pro Remote Extension for Android is required for the connection to Cubase and is available from the Steinberg Online Shop. The price for the component is 14.99 euros including German VAT.

A 30-day trial version is available for users to check if their devices are compatible before the purchase. The Cubase iC Pro Remote Extension for Android and the 30-day, fully functional trial version are available at www.steinberg.net/androidski.

