Connecting the Rane SL4

DJ EXPO 2013: The Rane SL4 gives you the freedom to take your entire digital music collection on the road with advanced Serato Scratch Live features that add extra creativity to your DJing.

This intuitive system replicates the traditional DJing experience for 'real feel' usability. The Rane SL4 USB 2.0 interface connects up to four vinyl or CD turntables to your computer using a single USB cable with audio connections to line inputs on your DJ mixer of choice.

It is the first standalone DJ interface with two USB ports for seamless DJ changeover and back-to-back performances.

The SL4 includes four 12˝ Serato Control records and four Control CDs, two USB cables, and RCA audio cables to your mixer. An international power supply with country adaptors is included to insure continuous performance between DJs.

A soft zippered carrying case for the SL4 is included.