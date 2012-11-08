Computer Music 185, December 2012 - Plugins Reloaded - On sale now

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND

ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION

PRINT EDITION

All editions INCLUDE software, samples, video and more - see downloads FAQ.

COVER FEATURE

PLUGINS RELOADED

• Rediscover the power of our 25+ exclusive instruments and effects from Rob Papen, Vengeance-Sound, u-he and more - use them to make an amazing track with our guide!

SOFTWARE

• Rob Papen RG-Muted CM - Make superb rhythm guitar parts with this incredible plugin from the virtual instrument king, Rob Papen! For PC and Mac.

SAMPLE PACK

• City Nights - Inspired by the sexy, dangerous sounds of the big city, these 1841 pro-quality, royalty-free beats, hits, FX and loops are all yours!

VIDEO

• Blende Producer Masterclass*** - In-studio masterclass with the funky electro house hero

• 20+ tutorial videos: Expert video walkthroughs to accompany selected tutorial articles

TUTORIALS

• CM Focus - Wobble bass: Make throbbing DnB, dubstep and electro wobs! - INCLUDES VIDEO

• Hardstyle: The CM Guide: Take control of this tough genre's pounding kicks and synths - INCLUDES VIDEO

• Rob Papen RG-Muted CM: Using this issue's awesome software giveaway - INCLUDES VIDEO

• Tap to Play: Get serious with iPad synths - use them with your DAW!

• Quick Guide - AlphaCM: A new regular feature explaining the features of our exclusive CM Plugins

INTERVIEWS

• Chuckie: The Dirty Dutch don speaks exclusively to Computer Music

• DJ Yoda: The chop-and-change samplist lets us in on the software behind his sound

• TAL (Togu Audio Line): Freeware master Patrick Kunz talks about TAL's excursion into payware

• DJ Y.O.Z.: The UK's hardstyle star talks kicks, bass, and making it big

• Funtcase: Get some pro tips on wobble bass from the Circus Records filth-peddler

REVIEWS

Native Instruments Maschine Mk2 // Cakewalk Sonar X2 // Togu Audio Line TAL-U-NO-LX // Sonic Charge Permut8 // SoundironOlympus // Wolfgang Palm PPG Wave Generator // XLN Audio Addictive Keys // Expert Sleepers Silent Way 2 // Softube Summit Audio Grand Channel // +15 more reviews

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm185 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks