Compress with Impress, new VST/AU plugin effect

Impress is a new stereo compressor that's designed "to cover a broad range of compression applications in today's mixing and mastering situations with a strong focus on low aliasing."
There's a multiband filter for the main signal, a prefilter for the detector signal and flexible monitoring. The interface is designed to give you detailed visual feedback on how your signal is being processed.
Find out more below or on the TBProAudio website, where a demo can be downloaded and Impress can be purchased in 32/64-bit VST/AU and 32-bit RTAS formats for €59.
TBProAudio Impress main features
- Zero latency click-free 64-bit internal processing
- Low aliasing compressor design
- "real" oversampling, up to 8x
- Stereo/left/right/mid/side processing
- External side-chain
- Main signal multiband filter, up to 192 dB/Oct (Linkwitz-Riley design)
- Detector signal prefilter, up to 192 dB/Oct
- 2 compressor modes: classic and clean (low aliasing)
- 3 gain stage modes: modern, vintage and vintage clean (including thermal noise emulation)
- 2 level detection modes: peak and RMS
- Short/long attack/release times
- Low aliasing soft knee
- Dry/wet
- Flexible signal monitoring
- Easy to use GUI
- Large and accurate live meters
- Gain transfer graph
- Time response graph
- Detailed manual