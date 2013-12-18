Caustic 3 released for Android... and iOS

Single Cell Audio's Caustic is one of the few Android music-making applications that doesn't pale in comparison to what's available on iOS, so it's perhaps fitting that version 3 of this rack-based virtual studio has been released not just for Google-powered mobile devices, but also iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Caustic 3 was previewed in September, but has only just been made available. It enables you to make music using up to 14 devices, with the toolbox including various synths, a drum machine, an organ, a vocoder, effects, a mixer and a sequencer.

Most parameters can be automated, and several of the devices can host your own WAV or SoundFont files. You can also load FL Studio Mobile instruments.

Caustic 3 is available now from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, while a free Windows version can be downloaded from the Single Cell Audio website. The mobile versions cost £6.99/$9.99, though you can download a free trial if you're an Android user.