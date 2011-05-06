Casio to relaunch PX-3 Stage Piano

Image 1 of 4 Casio Privia PX-3 Image 2 of 4 Casio Privia PX-3 Image 3 of 4 Casio Privia PX-3 Image 4 of 4 Casio Privia PX-3

Want a Casio stage piano but weren't able to get your hands on one of last years limited-edition PX-3 models? Well, it seems you're in luck. You and the rest of the clamouring masses, that is.

As a result of the huge customer demand in 2010, Casio has decided to relaunch its flagship Privia PX-3. At just 10.8kg, this is a light, portable stage piano designed with pro use in mind.

Curious about the new PX-3 model? Take a look at the press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: Casio, one of the world's leading manufacturers of musical instruments, is re-launching its flagship stage piano, the PX-3, following the successful introduction of limited edition models in 2010.

The return of the PX-3 is a direct result of the unprecedented demand of the limited edition models last year that has inspired Casio to re-launch the piano into full production.

Aimed squarely at the professional stage piano market, Casio's PX-3 redefines the stage digital piano category with supreme sound quality and performance features in an easily portable, lightweight design.

Featuring tone editing, insert effects, MIDI controller capabilities, an Ivory Touch 88 note scaled hammer action keyboard and weighing only 10.8kg, the Privia PX-3 is ready to take the stage.

Great piano sounds

The grand piano sounds in the PX-3 deliver an unprecedented level of realism and expression. Four dynamic levels of stereo piano samples are integrated with Casio's proprietary Linear Morphing System, for a grand piano sound with seamless transitions and a superior dynamic range.

For added realism, the PX-3 simulates the sound of open strings when the dampers are raised by the pedal using Acoustic Resonance DSP.

The electric piano section includes all the popular variations including Rhodes, Wurlitzer and DX plus a selection of sounds offering ready-made sound mixes.

The perfect keyboard feel

Featuring a new Ivory Touch and Tri-Sensor 88-note scaled hammer action keyboard, Casio's superior engineering has resulted in an authentic piano touch that captures every detail and nuance of your performance.

This scaled hammer action provides the weight, feel and resistance of a piano without sacrificing the portability of the instrument.

The heart of your performance

The PX-3 was designed to be the heart of any live performance rig. Its controller features allow you to control two upper and two lower zones. Each zone can be one of the PX-3's sounds, control an external MIDI device or both simultaneously.

The PX-3's internal tones can be customized to meet your needs with 64 insert effects, adjustable filters, envelopes and more. All of your changes can also be stored and instantly recalled from the PX-3's 64 registration locations.

Advanced technology

To complete the piano experience, the PX-3 features 128 notes of polyphony, enough horsepower for the most demanding musical passages and the ability to layer sounds and use the damper pedal without worry of dropped notes.

On top of this, the PX-3 can connect effortlessly to your computer via USB without the need to install additional drivers.

Key specification points

Outstanding piano and electric piano voices

A total of 250 orchestral and synth tones, including split and layer functions

88-note graded hammer keyboard, with 3 sensors

Digital effects including Reverb (4 types), Chorus (4 types), DSP (64 types - editable)

4-band graphic equalizer

Registrations: 8 banks x 8 sets (64 sets total)

4-zone MIDI controller feature

Assignable function buttons

Compact and lightweight - 10.8kg

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Casio

