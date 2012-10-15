Camo & Krooked's favourite music software
Image Line FL Studio 10
“It’s our sequencer of choice - everything starts there. It has a unique, fast and clever workflow, and once you’re used to it, you’ll never want to change. The built-in plug-ins are a nice addition to your own VST collection and are very resource-friendly and easy to use.”
Native Instruments Kontakt
“The real strength of Kontakt is the number of high-quality instrument libraries available for it. There’s nothing better for emulating real musicians or recreating samples. It contains the strongest pianos, the richest strings, the most natural guitars and the smoothest horns, all ready to be manipulated and articulated.
“It may be a bit hard to get everything right at first, but once you discover all the options, the possibilities are endless.”
Native Instruments FM8
“NI Massive is a bit rinsed nowadays and you can hear its distinctive sound in so many productions - it’s lost a bit of its attraction. We’re always searching for ways to create new sounds, and FM8 is the best alternative to subtractive synthesis.
“FM is a bit harder to get into and there’s a bit more trial and error involved, but it definitely gives you a better chance to come up with a unique sound, and that‘s what it‘s all about.”
FabFilter Pro-Q
“We’ve long been searching for the perfect equaliser and last year we found it. The FabFilter Pro-Q has a frequency analyser where you can monitor the consequences of your sound design. It also has a mono/stereo switch and even a left/right switch, so you can EQ all the different elements of the sound with just the one plug-in, making it unique. We use it on nearly every channel of the mixer.”
Native Instruments Guitar Rig 5
“The basic function of Guitar Rig is emulating amps and recording setups for guitars - basically it’s a recording studio for your software guitar sampler/synth. But it really gets interesting when you start using it on heavy bass, chords and lead lines, with its huge number of unique built-in distortions, filters, reverbs and much more.
“The modulation possibilities are endless. With Guitar Rig, you can make a unique sound out of even a plain sawtooth wave.”