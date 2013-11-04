C64 style freeware synth appears

Odo Synths this week have realeased a free Commodore 64-mimicking synth for Windows.

The Dream 64 is inspired by the SID chip of the classic computer from the 1980s, offering a recreation of the sounds associated with its games.

The VST has plenty to recommend it besides retro titillation, not least five sequencers with eight steps, one wavetable sequencer, an oscillator with four waveforms and ring modulation mode and two LFOs with manual rate-settings.

Perhaps most excellently of all, developer Odo isn't interested in your cash - but if you do have any old Commodore 64 games, he'd gladly accept them in the post instead.

More info over at the Odo Synths website.