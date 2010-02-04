Buy Universal Audio 710 preamp, get UAD2 Solo free

PRESS RELEASE: Until March 31st any customer purchasing a Universal Audio 710 Twinfinity Preamp from a participating dealer in the UK or Ireland will get a UAD2 Solo DSP plug-in card (worth £399) ABSOLUTELY FREE!

If you're a recording musician then there are two absolutely essential pieces of kit that you need for your studio - a high quality preamp, and a world class selection of plug-ins for your DAW.

The award-winning 710 Twin-Finity™ is a radically new UA mic preamp design that combines both the classic retro warmth of tubes with the transient bite of solid-state, all in a 2U, half-rack unit. The 710 was created specifically to add the tonal versatility and sonic inspiration missing from generic audio interface preamps. Tone blending is continually variable between 100% tube and 100% solid-state, offering a practically infinite range of unique preamp tones, plus the ability to easily dial-in your own signature sound. There are lots of sensibly priced solid-state and tube preamplifiers out there, but the 710 is the only one that offers the best of both worlds — as well as everything in-between — all in one box, and within reach of any serious project studio's budget.

The UAD-2 SOLO DSP card gives producers and engineers a simple, powerful entry point into the award-winning UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform on Mac or PC. This single-processor PCIe card provides access to the world's most authentic analog hardware emulations and audio processing plug-ins — including licensed emulations from Neve, Roland, BOSS, Empirical Labs, EMT, Fairchild, Harrison, Helios, Little Labs, Pultec, SPL, Teletronix and more.

Developed by the industry's finest engineering team, and backed by frequent new software and plug-in releases, the UAD-2 is the platform of choice for many of the world's top musicians, producers and engineers.

To get your free UAD2 Solo card, simply purchase a UA 710 preamp before 31st March from a participating dealer, who will be happy to provide you with your free UAD2 Solo card.

Full details - and the list of participating dealers - can be found at:

http://www.sourcedistribution.co.uk/uad710promo

For more information, visit http://www.sourcedistribution.co.uk/uad710promo

Information taken from official press release

